Pentagon Begins 'Continuous Vetting' of All Troops for Insider Threats, Extremism; Social Media May Come Next --Automatic alerts will flag records or activities of concern among all Defense Department personnel. | 5 Oct 2021 | All Defense Department personnel are now subject to "continuous vetting" designed to spot extremists and other insider threats, with surveillance of their public social-media postings likely coming soon, Pentagon officials said Tuesday. The announcement follows years of effort to comply with a 2011 executive order to improve on the current security-clearance process, which features an initial investigation but generally no followup for five or more years. The new system will raise flags when new information arrives, such as when a DOD employee is arrested. Conservatives have accused the Biden administration and senior U.S. military leaders of purging conservative free speech.