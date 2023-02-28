Pentagon to change promotion records for service members who refused COVID vaccine | 28 Feb 2023 | Each branch of the U.S. military is undergoing a review of their records to ensure that service members who refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine are not passed over for promotions after the Defense Department ended the vaccine mandate last month. The Pentagon issued a memo on Friday instructing that all military services "formally rescind any policies, directives, and guidance implementing those vaccination mandates as soon as possible, if they have not already done so." Defense Department component heads were given a March 17, 2023, deadline to certify that they've changed their policies.