Pentagon Chief Orders to Conduct Mandatory COVID Vaccination of All Military Personnel | 25 Aug 2021 | According to the latest data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 171 million or 51.6% of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The White House redoubled its efforts to promote vaccination this summer amid the rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19. US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has ordered all military personnel to get their coronavirus vaccine shots and instructed top officers to "impose ambitious timelines for implementation". While the document does not provide a clear deadline for vaccinating the roughly 800,000 unvaccinated active duty and reserve servicemen, an anonymous senior defence official told the AP that Austin had made it clear to commanders that he expects the process to be completed within weeks, not months.