Pentagon to compel commercial airlines to evacuate Afghans --American, Delta, Atlas, Omni, Hawaiian and United aircraft will be used | 22 Aug 2021 | The Department of Defense will compel commercial airlines to evacuate Afghans, the third time since the Gulf War that the U.S. has activated what is known as the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. Eighteen aircraft will be used, including 3 from American Airlines, 3 from Delta Air Lines, 3 from Atlas Air, 3 from Omni Air, 2 from Hawaiian Airlines and 4 from United Airlines. The airlines will be compensated [by US taxpayers] as part of the arrangement.