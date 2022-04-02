Pentagon Confirms Women and Children Dead in U.S. Special Forces Syria Raid | 3 Feb 2022 | (Warning: graphic content in article) U.S. Special Forces operators were involved in an action that resulted in the deaths of 13 people, including women and children, during an airborne counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria across the early hours of Thursday morning. Update: As noted in this subsequent Breitbart article, Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated a suicide bomb as U.S. troops approached, killing himself and several family members. This has since been confirmed by the Pentagon... U.S. troops were also forced to blow up one of their own helicopters in a controlled explosion during the operation after it experienced a mechanical failure. This would have been to prevent it falling into terrorist hands, as happened when U.S. forces left up to 167 aircraft, including 33 Black Hawk helicopters for the Taliban to commandeer after Joe Biden's disastrous withdrawal in August 2021.