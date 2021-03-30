Pentagon diversity chief 'reassigned' after comparing Trump to Hitler on social media --Richard Torres-Estrada investigated by Pentagon over his posts | 30 March 2021 | The Pentagon's new diversity chief has been "reassigned" amid an investigation of past social media posts including comparing former President Trump to Adolph Hitler, a U.S. defense official confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday. The U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has been investigating the social media activity of Richard Torres-Estrada, days after he was announced as their new head of diversity and inclusion. A spokesman said Torres-Estrada has not been fired but rather "assigned to other duties pending the results of the investigation." ...Torres-Estrada's Facebook account is currently blocked from public view, but it was still viewable in time for Fox News' Tucker Carlson to include images of some of his posts during his show on Friday.