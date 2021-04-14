Pentagon Halts Usage of COVID-19 Vaccine on Military - Official | 13 April 2021 | The Department of Defense (DOD) said it is halting the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to military members after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended the move, citing rare blood clots. "At the recommendation of the FDA and CDC, the Department of Defense is immediately pausing the use of the J&J vaccine," DOD press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Tuesday. A number of states have halted using the J&J vaccine against the China virus after the CDC and FDA recommendations