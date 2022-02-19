Pentagon IG report says 50 Afghan evacuees brought to US had 'potentially significant security concerns' | 18 Feb 2022 | A Pentagon inspector general report released this week found that officials identified at least 50 Afghan evacuees who were brought to the United States in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan whose information indicated "potentially significant security concerns" -- and were unable to locate dozens of those who it said had "derogatory information" that would make them ineligible for parole. The report, released on Thursday, found that U.S. agencies "did not use all available data when vetting Afghan evacuees." The National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) later expanded its review to fill the gaps in screening, the report said.