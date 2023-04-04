Pentagon keeps secrets on cancer-causing toxins - lawsuit --Groups representing US military veterans have sued to demand information on hazardous materials at K2 base in Uzbekistan | 4 April 2023 | The Pentagon has hidden information on uranium, nerve gas and other hazardous materials that allegedly caused American troops to fall ill while stationed at an Uzbek military base in the early years of the war in Afghanistan, groups representing ex-soldiers have claimed in a lawsuit. The federal court lawsuit was filed on Monday in Connecticut, demanding that the Pentagon turn over its records on the toxins to which troops were exposed at the Karshi-Khanabad Air Base, known as "K2," during US operations there from 2001 to 2005. At least 15,777 US service members were deployed at the base, from which US troop transports and air strikes on targets in Afghanistan were staged.