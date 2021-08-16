Pentagon leaders repeatedly praised Afghan army that collapsed in days --For years, US military leaders praised the improvement of the Afghan forces | 16 Aug 2021 | The Afghan military caved to Taliban pressure, losing control of the country in a swift and devastating fashion that undermined the praise American military leaders have heaped on them over the years. For years, American generals have claimed [aka lied to keep the billions flowing] that Afghan forces were improving and developing their ability to handle themselves against the Taliban. "The Afghan army is increasingly effective," Gen. James Mattis told Congress in July 2010 at his confirmation hearing when he was nominated for commander of U.S. Central Command...In December of that year, then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates told reporters that Afghan troops were "responsible for security in Kabul," "performing well" and would "continue to improve."