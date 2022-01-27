Pentagon Names Army Units Tapped for Possible European Deployment | 27 Jan 2022 | Soldiers from the Army's elite airborne divisions are among the 8,500 service members currently on heightened alert to rapidly deploy if NATO activates its multinational response force, the Pentagon announced Thursday... Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said units that had been put on alert include parts of the 82nd Airborne Division and the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Other units put on alert include parts of the 4th Infantry Division and other units at Fort Carson, Colorado; parts of the 101st Airborne Division and the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and units at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona; Fort Hood, Texas; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington state; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; as well as several other unnamed U.S. locations.