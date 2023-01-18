Pentagon Not Pursuing Back Pay for Those Dismissed Due to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate | 17 Jan 2023 | The Department of Defense indicated on Tuesday it is not going to consider back pay for troops discharged due to having refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine amid mandates that were recently lifted. At a press briefing, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder was asked by a reporter whether the Pentagon was still "actively exploring" providing back pay or reinstatement to the separated service members. "In terms of back pay, you're talking specifically on COVID vaccination? What I would tell you is right now, we are not currently pursuing back pay to service members who were dismissed for refusing to take the COVID vaccination," Ryder responded. He did not provide any comment on reinstatement. More than 8,000 service members have been discharged for refusing the vaccine.