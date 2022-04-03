Pentagon opens hotline with Russia | 3 March 2022 | The US and Russia have set up a “deconfliction” hotline to avoid any misunderstandings that could trigger escalation, the Pentagon said. The US and Russian militaries have established a "deconfliction" line to prevent misunderstandings or accidents from escalating into a war between Moscow and NATO, the Pentagon confirmed on Thursday. "The United States retains a number of channels to discuss critical security issues with the Russians during a contingency or emergency," a senior Defense Department official told reporters in a background briefing on Thursday. "The Department of the Defense recently established a deconfliction line with the Russian Ministry of Defense on March 1 for the purposes of preventing miscalculation, military incidents, and escalation."