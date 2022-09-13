Pentagon in 'potential noncompliance' with law after denying vaccine religious accommodation requests - IG --Department of Defense watchdog concerned about certain denials of service members' religious accommodation requests | 13 Sept 2022 | The Pentagon's watchdog says the Department of Defense is in "potential noncompliance" with standards for reviewing and denying religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a report obtained by Fox News Digital. According to an internal memo by the Pentagon's Acting Inspector General Sean O'Donnell to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin written in June, but circulated on Sept. 2, the IG writes that he reviewed "concerning denials of religious liberty accommodation requests from COVID-19 vaccination requirements." O'Donnell stated that the purpose of the report is "To inform [Secretary Austin] of potential noncompliance with standards for reviewing and documenting the denial of religious accommodation request from Service members." He said that the DOD hotline received "dozens" of complaints regarding denied religious exemption requests from military service members.