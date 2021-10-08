Pentagon to require COVID-19 vaccine for military by mid-September | 9 Aug 2021 | The Pentagon will require members of the US military to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-September, according to a memo Monday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the missive, which was expected to be sent to troops Monday, that the vaccine requirement will be implemented by Sept. 15 at the latest. The edict affects active-duty members, CNN said. "I will seek the president's approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon [full approval of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration], whichever comes first," Austin wrote.