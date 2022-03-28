Pentagon sends six US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft for 'electronic warfare missions' with jamming software - but insist they won't be used in Ukraine's fightback against Putin --The Pentagon says it is sending six U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers to Germany | 28 March 2022 | The Pentagon announced on Monday that six naval aircraft, equipped for electronic warfare, were on their way to Germany to bolster N.A.T.O.'s eastern flank as Russia continues its war in Ukraine. But the six EA-18G 'Growlers' will not be used against Russian forces, said a spokesman. Washington has made clear that it will not send planes or personnel into direct combat against Russia. The six aircraft are due to arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, from Whidbey Island, Washington, later on Monday, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. 'These Growlers...are equipped for a variety of missions, but they do specialize in flying electronic warfare missions, using a suite of jamming sensors to confuse enemy radars, greatly aiding in the ability to conduct suppression of enemy air defence operations, he told reporters. They will be accompanied by 240 personnel, including air crew and technicians, he added.