Pentagon: Service Members Can Request Exemptions From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate | 11 Aug 2021 | U.S. military service members will be allowed to seek an exemption [religious or medical] from the soon-to-be-mandated COVID-19 vaccines, which would be determined by individual military service regulations, a Pentagon spokesperson said. The department would make sure that every individual with reservations gets proper counseling on the COVID-19 vaccine's [alleged] safety and efficacy, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Aug. 10. Both a medical professional and a commander would counsel the individual about the risks of not being vaccinated and how that might affect deployability, assignments, travel, teammates, and the mission... A service member can't request an exemption just because he or she doesn't want to take the vaccine, Kirby said.