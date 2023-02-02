Pentagon Tracking Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Over Northern U.S. | 2 Feb 2023 | The U.S. military is currently tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over Montana, according to a senior Pentagon official. "The United States Government has detected and is tracking a high altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," said Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder in a Feb. 2 statement. A senior defense official told reporters the Pentagon has a "very high confidence" that the balloon comes from China... A senior defense official said that Pentagon leadership including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin convened a meeting to determine whether or not the balloon should be shot down, but ultimately decided against that course of action "due to the risk to safety and security of people on the ground from the possible debris field."