Insane in the membrane: Pentagon to train Ukrainian troops on US guns | 18 April 2022 | The Pentagon intends to provide training to Ukrainian soldiers so they use the howitzers and radars contained in the latest batch of weapons and equipment Joe Biden ordered sent to Kiev, the US military said on Monday. The training will reportedly take place in another country. Last week, the US announced it would send $800 million worth of weapons to Kiev. In addition to anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, this batch includes armored vehicles, artillery pieces, and tactical radars, for which the Ukrainians would need training. The Pentagon is planning to teach Ukrainian trainers how to use the new weapons sometime in the coming days in an unspecified third country, an anonymous US defense official told reporters on Monday.