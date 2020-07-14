Pentagon: US has withdrawn from 5 bases in Afghanistan after Taliban agreement | 14 July 2020 | The Defense Department announced Tuesday that U.S. troops have withdrawn from five military bases and reduced the size of its forces in Afghanistan as part of the agreement reached with Taliban in February. Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that "U.S. forces in Afghanistan remain in the mid-8,000s and five bases formerly occupied by U.S. forces have been transferred to our Afghan partners." The U.S. and the Taliban earlier this year signed a historic deal with the goal of winding down what has become American's longest war. The U.S. agreed to a reduction in troops in exchange for a commitment from the Taliban that Afghanistan will not be used by terrorists to attack the U.S.