Pentagon Will Pay for Military Members to Get Abortions Out of State | 20 Oct 2022 | Members of the U.S. military who travel out of state to obtain an abortion will now have their travel fees covered by the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in a memo Thursday, after abortion rights advocates raised concerns about the impact statewide bans could have on service members. The Pentagon will establish travel and transportation allowances for service members and their dependents to get an abortion out of state if the procedure is banned where they're stationed, Austin said in a memo Thursday. The defense agency will also establish a policy for administrative absences to obtain reproductive care like abortions. It will also strengthen privacy protections around abortion, including directing Department of Defense healthcare providers not to disclose reproductive healthcare information to commanders unless it would interfere with an employee's work, and extending the time for service members to report their pregnancy to their commanders to 20 weeks. [Too bad no one has the right or privacy to decline the mRNA experimental injection. Apparently, "my body, my choice" only applies when there are two bodies involved.- Michael Rectenwald.]