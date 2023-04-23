People Are Being Arrested for Carrying Tiki Torches in Charlottesville 'With Intent to Intimidate' - Six Years After it Happened | 19 April 2023 | People are being arrested for carrying tiki torches in Charlottesville "with the intent to intimidate," nearly six years after the march happened. A Virginia grand jury has charged at least three people with "burning an object with the intent of intimidating a person or group of people," which carries up to five years in prison. The march took place on August 11, 2017, and was a major talking point for Joe Biden, who frequently used the rally to condemn former President Donald Trump and his supporters during his campaign. So far, William Zachary Smith, of Nacona, Texas; Tyler Bradley Dykes, of Bluffton, South Carolina; and Dallas Medina, of Ravenna, Ohio, have been indicted. Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley has been tight-lipped about if more indictments exist. In addition to the charge of burning an object with the intent to intimidate, Smith has also been charged for using pepper spray during the clash between the marchers and protesters -- which carries an additional maximum of 20 years in prison.