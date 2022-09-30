'People Have Made Their Choice': Putin Marks Support for Four New Regions' Entry Into Russia | 30 Sept 2022 | Between September 23 and 27, the Donbass republics and areas of Kherson and Zaporozhye freed during the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine held referenda on whether to accede into Russia. Overwhelming majorities of residents in each territory voted in favor of doing so. Vladimir Putin has expressed his full support for the incorporation of the Donbass and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions into Russia, and signed a decree to that effect. "Dear residents of Russia, residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, the people of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions...you know that referendums have taken place. The results have been calculated. The results are known. People have made their choice, an unequivocal choice," Putin said, speaking at a ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday.