People more concerned about violence in cities than Capitol riot - Poll | 04 March 2021 | A poll shows that a majority of U.S. voters are more concerned about the violence that took place in cities over the summer than the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The most recent Harvard-Harris poll found that 55% of registered voters see violence in cities as more concerning, while 45% said the Capitol riot was more concerning. The poll also found that 71% of voters view antifa as a domestic terrorist group, with 29% of respondents disagreeing with that characterization.