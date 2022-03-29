People's Convoy Shifts Gears to Protest Proposed California Vaccine Laws | 28 March 2022 | Truckers protesting the Biden administration's reluctance to give up its COVID-19 pandemic-induced emergency powers are now headed to California to fight against proposed vaccine-related legislation. Mike Landis, a lead trucker and spokesman for The People's Convoy, told a crowd of truckers and supporters on March 27 that the proposed set of 10 legislative bills is tyrannical. The People's Convoy left Adelanto, California, in late February and has been in the Washington, D.C., area for the last few weeks demanding that Joe Biden give up his emergency powers. "There's been some tyranny brought to my attention today," he said before he read aloud summaries of the 10 California bills: Assembly Bills: AB 1993 Employment: Vaccination requirements would require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees and independent contractors to work in California. AB 2098 Physicians and Surgeons: Unprofessional conduct would classify anti-COVID medical opinion as "unprofessional conduct" subject to discipline by the medical board. AB 1797 Immunization: Registry would create an immunization tracking system giving all government agencies access to vaccination records of all people...