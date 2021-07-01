Person Shot Inside US Capitol Has Died - Police | 06 Jan 2021 | The woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said. A police spokesman told news outlets that the woman died, but declined to provide more details on her identity or what happened. The U.S. Capitol police didn't return a request for information. Speaking to reporters in a press conference earlier in the day, Washington Police Chief Robert Contee III confirmed one person was shot but said other details weren’t immediately available.