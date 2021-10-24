Personal Carbon Allowances: Who Determines 'Good' and 'Bad' Consumption, and Who Regulates the Regulators? | 20 Oct 2021 | It's lunchtime and you're hungry. You step into a local restaurant to grab a hamburger. As you are about to complete the transaction -- via credit card as society has abolished cash -- you are informed you have exceeded your carbon credit for the month. Your purchase is declined. No hamburger for you. If this seems far-fetched, just consider that less than two years ago, lockdowns, universal mask-wearing and so-called "health passports" also would have appeared, to most, to be the subject of a dystopian science-fiction thriller. The impetus for the "no hamburger for you" scenario stems from proposals, increasingly popular in scientific and policymaking circles, for the implementation of "personal carbon allowances" (PCAs)...The COVID pandemic, and the extraordinary measures implemented in response to it, may have helped lay the groundwork for public acceptance of the PCA scheme. An August 2021 article in Nature, "Personal Carbon Allowances Revisited," made precisely this point. The article directly connected the measures imposed during the pandemic with the argument in favor of PCAs.