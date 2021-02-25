'Pervasive harassment': Former Cuomo adviser says governor 'kissed me on the lips' | 24 Feb 2021 | A former aide said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo subjected her to "pervasive harassment" when she worked for him, including numerous inappropriate comments in front of other people and a kiss on the lips while they were alone. "Let's play strip poker," the former aide, Lindsey Boylan, said Cuomo told her on one occasion. "I'm compelled to tell my story because no woman should feel forced to hide their experiences of workplace intimidation, harassment and humiliation -- not by the Governor or anyone else," Boylan wrote in an essay posted Wednesday on the website Medium.