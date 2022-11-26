'Carbon pawprint': Pet Ownership is Now Under Attack by Unhinged Climate Extremists – Says Dogs and Cats are Part of the Climate Problem | 26 Nov 2022 | In an effort to lessen their "carbon pawprint," unhinged climate activists are now advocating for the death of millions of dogs and cats worldwide. An article published by CNN claims that dogs, cats, and other household pets that regularly consume meat contribute to "global warming." "Our four-legged friends don't drive gas-guzzling SUVs or use energy-sucking appliances, but that doesn't mean they don't have a climate impact. In fact, researchers have showed that pets play a significant role in the climate crisis," according to a recent CNN column. The news outlet added that most of the carbon pawprint comes from their diet, which is extremely high in meat and so requires a lot of resources (including energy, land, and water) to create. The manufacturing of pet food also results in a significant quantity of greenhouse gas emissions.