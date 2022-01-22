Peter Daszak Worked for CIA, EcoHealth Alliance Is a 'CIA Front Organization' - Report | 20 Jan 2022 | EcoHealth Alliance Associate Vice President Dr. Andrew Huff recently claimed that EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak, who conducted gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, told him he was working for the Central Intelligence Agency. Dr. Andrew Huff, Ph.D., M.S., publicly stated on January 12 that EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak confessed to him that he was working for the Central Intelligence Agency, and further stated his belief that EcoHealth Alliance was a "CIA front organization." Huff received his Ph.D. in Environmental Health specializing in emerging diseases before becoming an Associate Vice President at EcoHealth Alliance, according to report by independent journalist Kanekoa, who detailed the ordeal on his Substack newsletter. While working with the global scientific nonprofit, he was tasked with developing "novel methods of bio-surveillance, data analytics, and visualization for disease detection."