Peter Navarro Says 379,000 Illegal Ballots Were Cast in Michigan | 21 Dec 2020 | Last Thursday, Dr. Peter Navarro released an explosive report outlining the fraud in the 2020 election. The report explained how Democrats cheated in the 2020 election in various contested states. Notably however, the report did not include a detailed breakdown of Michigan. At the time of the report, Dr. Narravo explained there was insufficient data to draw estimates of how the various types of irregularities in Michigan translate into possible illegal votes. This morning, Dr. Navarro joined Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic. During the interview (48:00 mark), Navarro told Bannon he now has the "receipts" for Michigan. Dr. Navarro explained that Biden’s lead in Michigan is currently alleged to be 154,000 votes. "My top line number at this point for illegal, possibly illegal ballots, is 379,000," Navarro said. "That’s more than twice the victory margin," he continued.