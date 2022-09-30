Petition Filed With the U.S. Supreme Court Against Dominion, Facebook and CFCL in 'A Case of Great National Importance' | 29 Sept 2022 | A group of individuals filed a class action lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, CTCL and Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, which is now going to the U.S. Supreme Court. This group claims that the defendants worked together with government employees in a concerted and coordinated effort to change the results of the 2020 Presidential Election in ways that go against the U.S. Constitution... In the Appendix below that was filed with the US Supreme Court, the plaintiffs state: "This lawsuit arises out of the 2020 election for President of the United States. The original Complaint, filed December 22, 2020 (Dkt. #1) and which purports to be a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of 160 million registered voters, alleges a vast conspiracy between four state governors; secretaries of state; and various election officials of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia; along with Dominion Voting Systems, Inc.—a private supplier of election and voting technology; the social media company Facebook, Inc.; the Center for Tech and Civic Life (“CTCL”)—a non-profit organization dedicated to making elections more secure and inclusive; as well as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan..."