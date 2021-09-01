Petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom attracts 1 million signatures in California --Petition needs just 500,000 more signees by mid-March deadline | 08 Jan 2021 | A renewed push to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has attracted more than 1 million signatures, with 9 weeks left to collect the remaining 500,000 needed to place the measure on the ballot. Overall, the effort needs roughly 1.5 million people to sign on by mid-March, which would trigger a mid-year election. "The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.