Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID vaccines less effective at fighting Omicron - study | 13 Dec 2021 | Pfizer and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines are not as effective in fighting off the Omicron variant compared to other strains, according to a new study published Monday. Researchers from the University of Oxford said in the pre-print paper that they had discovered a "substantial fall" in neutralizing antibodies when the Omicron variant was introduced to blood samples 28 days after participants received their second dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s vaccine. The study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, discovered that some of the participants "failed to neutralize [the virus] at all."