Pfizer Board Member Pressured Twitter to Censor Posts on Natural Immunity, Low COVID Risk to Children: Emails | 9 Jan 2023 | A Pfizer board member who used to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lobbied Twitter to take action against a post accurately pointing out that natural immunity is superior to COVID-19 vaccination, according to an email released on Jan. 9. Dr. Scott Gottlieb wrote on Aug. 27, 2021, to Twitter executive Todd O'Boyle to request Twitter take action against a post from Dr. Brett Giroir, another former FDA commissioner. "This is the kind of stuff that’s corrosive. Here he draws a sweeping conclusion off a single retrospective study in Israel that hasn't been peer reviewed. But this tweet will end up going viral and driving news coverage," Gottlieb wrote. Giroir had written that it was clear natural immunity, or post-infection immunity, "is superior to vaccine immunity, by ALOT." He said there was no scientific justification to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination if a person had natural immunity.