Pfizer CEO gets Covid for second time in six weeks --Albert Bourla is quadruple vaccinated with his own company's jab | 25 Sept 2022 | Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in six weeks, despite being vaccinated four times. Bourla previously claimed that his company's vaccine was "100% effective" in preventing coronavirus infection. Bourla announced his diagnosis in a Twitter post on Saturday, stating that he was "feeling well and symptom free." The pharma chief has received four doses - an initial two shots and two boosters – of his company’s mRNA vaccine, and said that he has not yet had Pfizer's new bivalent booster shot, as he tested positive for Covid-19 already in August. "While we've made great progress, the virus is still with us," he added. [Yes, the virus being Pfizer and the CDC.]