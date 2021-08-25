Pfizer CEO Predicts Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19 Variant Likely to Emerge | 25 Aug 2021 | Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Tuesday that, at some point in the future, a strain of COVID-19 that is resistant to vaccines is likely to emerge. "Every time that the variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it," Bourla told Fox News in an interview. "They are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine. We haven’t identified any yet but we believe that it is likely that one day, one of them will emerge." This is not the first time Bourla has made the ominous prediction. He addressed the issue in a wide-ranging interview with Fortune in February, around the time when attention was increasingly turning to new mutations of the coronavirus, the pathogen that causes COVID-19.