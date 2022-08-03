Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine converts to DNA inside human liver cells, new study --The Swedish study suggests the vaccine is capable of becoming DNA, which is what the CDC claimed would not happen. | 3 March 2022 | The messenger RNA from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine reportedly can enter human liver cells and be converted into DNA, contrary to what the CDC has said. A study by Swedish scientists finds that when the vaccine's mRNA enters human liver cells it triggers a number of reactions that yield a reverse transcription that turns the mRNA into spike DNA, according to the Epoch Times. The scientists, in their study published in the journal Current Issues of Molecular Biology, state that they have found "evidence that COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 is able to enter the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro." They write that BNT162b2 (the Pfizer vaccine), is reverse transcribed inside human liver cells as quickly as six hours after injection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the reverse transcription process is something that would not happen, The Epoch Times also reports.