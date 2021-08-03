Pfizer Demands Countries Put Up Military Bases, Embassies, and Bank Reserves as Collateral for Vaccine Injury Lawsuits | 08 March 2021 | As reported by New Delhi-based World Is One News (WION), Pfizer is demanding countries put up sovereign assets as collateral for expected vaccine injury lawsuits resulting from its COVID-19 inoculation. In other words, it wants governments to guarantee the company will be compensated for any expenses resulting from injury lawsuits against it. WION reports that Argentina and Brazil have rejected Pfizer's demands. Initially, the company demanded indemnification legislation to be enacted, such as that which it enjoys in the U.S. [thanks to the medical-industrial swamp]. Argentina proposed legislation that would restrict Pfizer's financial responsibility for injuries to those resulting from negligence or malice. Pfizer rejected the proposal. It also rejected a rewritten proposal that included a clearer definition of negligence. Pfizer then demanded the Argentinian government put up sovereign assets -- including its bank reserves, military bases and embassy buildings -- as collateral.