Pfizer Exec Admits COVID Vaccine Was Not Tested for Preventing Transmission | 12 Oct 2022 | A Pfizer executive said Monday that neither she nor other Pfizer officials knew whether its COVID-19 vaccine would stop transmission before entering the market last year. Member of the European Parliament, Rob Roos, asked during a session: "Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? Did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market?" Pfizer's Janine Small, president of international developed markets, said in response: "No...You know, we had to...really move at the speed of science to know what is taking place in the market." Roos, of the Netherlands, argued in a Twitter video Monday that following Small's comments to him, millions of people around the world were duped by pharmaceutical companies and governments. "Millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that 'you do it for others,'" Roos said. "Now, this turned out to be a cheap lie" and "should be exposed," he added.