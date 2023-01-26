Pfizer Executive: 'Mutate' COVID via 'Directed Evolution' for Company to Continue Profiting Off of Vaccines, 'COVID Is Going to be a Cash Cow for Us' | 25 Jan 2023 | Project Veritas released a new video today exposing a Pfizer executive, Jordon Trishton Walker, who claims that his company is exploring a way to "mutate" COVID via "Directed Evolution" to preempt the development of future vaccines. Walker says that Directed Evolution is different than gain-of-function, which is defined as "a mutation that confers new or enhanced activity on a protein." In other words, it means that a virus such as COVID can become more potent depending on the mutation/scientific experiment performed on it. The Pfizer executive told a Veritas journalist about his company's plan for COVID vaccines, while acknowledging that people would not like this information if it went public. "One of the things we [Pfizer] are exploring is like, why don't we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create -- preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we're gonna do that though, there's a risk of like, as you could imagine -- no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses," Walker said.