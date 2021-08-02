Making a killing on the killing: Pfizer expects $15 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2021 | 03 Feb 2021 | The coronavirus pandemic is really paying off for Pfizer, which expects to rake in about $15 billion from its coronavirus vaccine this year -- about a quarter of its entire projected 2021 revenue. The drugmaker said its groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine is already on track to be its top product this year after it became the first to be cleared for emergency use in the US in December. The shot developed with German partner BioNTech will money, as well as save lives, thanks to a profit margin of more than 20 percent of the shot's total revenues, the company said. The staggering number was revealed Tuesday in a financial forecast from the Manhattan-based drugmaker, which said its revenue for the year would range between $59 billion and $61 billion.