Pfizer funded CDC 'behavior change' project that targeted vaccine critics with psyops | 14 April 2023 | A new report has shed fresh light on the connection between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and numerous private-sector drug, vaccine, and health care companies that have been working together to silence vaccine critics from speaking their minds. The Public Good Projects (PGP), as it is benevolently dubbed, describes itself as a public health non-profit group centered around "large-scale monitoring programs, social and behavior change interventions." But PGP is little more than a mass censorship operation that, especially at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, kept itself busy de-platforming doctors and other medical specialists who tried to sound the alarm about the dangers of mRNA shots... The New York City Health Department's Misinformation Response Unit (MRU) also contributed to the PGP, which also operates an initiative called Shots Heard that is similar to the United Nations Verified Initiative, the Vaccine Confidence Project, and Team Halo.