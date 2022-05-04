Pfizer Hired 600 People to Process Vaccine Injury Reports, Documents Reveal | 5 April 2022 | Pfizer hired about 600 additional full-time employees to process adverse event reports during the three months following the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, newly released documents reveal. According to the documents, Pfizer said, "More are joining each month with an expected total of more than 1,800 additional resources by the end of June 2021." The information was contained in a 10,000-page document cache released April 1 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and made public as part of a court-ordered disclosure schedule stemming from an expedited Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The latest revelations appeared in a document, "Cumulative analysis of post-authorization adverse event reports" of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, highlighting such adverse events identified through Feb. 28, 2021.