Pfizer, Lockheed Martin, others donated $61.8 mln for Biden's inaugural | 21 April 2023 | Joe Biden raised $61.8 million for his inauguration events, receiving large contributions from corporations, labor unions and wealthy individuals, according to a financial disclosure. The Democratic president's [sic] inaugural committee took in $1 million in contributions each from about 10 big companies, including Pfizer Inc, the maker of one of the COVID-19 vaccines being deployed in the United States, as well as from AT&T Services Inc, Bank of America Corp, and Boeing Co. Corporations making $1 million donations also included Uber Technologies Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp and Qualcomm Inc, according to the filing submitted on Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission. [Hence, the vaccine mandates and billions in "defense" to the Nazis in Ukraine.]