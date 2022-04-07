Pfizer Ordered By Uruguayan Judge to Report Composition of Covid-19 Vaccines Including Any Presence of 'Graphene Oxide' or 'Nanotechnological Elements' | 4 July 2022 | According to a recent ruling by an Uruguayan judge, the government and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer must provide all the information they have on the COVID vaccine's biochemical composition, including any evidence of "graphene oxide" or "nanotechnological elements" as well as proof of the vaccine's efficacy and safety. Administrative Litigation Court (TCA) Judge Alejandro Recarey made the order in response to a request to suspend the immunization of children from five years of age in Uruguay. According to the court order released on Saturday, Judge Alejandro Recarey ordered the Presidency, the Ministry of Public Health, the State Health Services Administration (ASSE), and Pfizer to present all the information on Covid-19 vaccines within 48 hours, El Observador reported.