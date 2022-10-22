Pfizer Plans 400% Price Increase for mRNA COVID Jab After CDC Panels Recommend to Include COVID Shots for Children and Adolescents Annual Immunization Schedule | 21 Oct 2022 | After CDC panels recommend adding COVID shots to children and adolescents' annual immunization schedule, Pfizer plans to increase the price of their mRNA COVID jab by 400%. Pfizer announced during an investor call that the company is considering charging between $110 and $130 per dosage for the private market for the COVID shot Comirnaty as government contracts come to an end. The call was conducted on Thursday to review data on RSV and provide a commercial update on the company's COVID vaccine. The investor call was uploaded on Thursday at 3:31 PM, hours after CDC panels voted to add the COVID vaccine to the annual immunization schedule for children and adolescents. The new pricing will go into effect in 2023, most likely during the first quarter.