Pfizer Scientist: 'Your Antibodies Are Probably Better Than the Vaccination' --Nick Karl, Pfizer Scientist:"When somebody is naturally immune -- like they got COVID -- they probably have more antibodies against the virus…When you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…So, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination." --Chris Croce, Pfizer Senior Associate Scientist: "You're protected for longer" if you have natural COVID antibodies compared to the COVID vaccine. --Croce: "I work for an evil corporation...Our organization is run on COVID money." Rahul Khandke, Pfizer Scientist: "If you have [COVID] antibodies built up, you should be able to prove that you have those built up." | 4 Oct 2021 | Project Veritas released the fourth video in its COVID vaccine investigative series today which exposed three Pfizer officials saying that antibodies lead to equal, if not better, protection against the virus compared to the vaccine. Nick Karl, a scientist who is directly involved in the production of Pfizer's COVID vaccine, said that natural immunity is more effective than the very vaccine he works on, and Pfizer produces.