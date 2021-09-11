Pfizer seeks for approval for COVID booster for all adults | 9 Nov 2021 | Medical giant Pfizer asked federal regulators on Tuesday to OK COVID vaccine booster shots for all adults -- not just people in "high-risk" categories. Getting an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has already been an option for people older than 65, those with underlying health conditions and workers whose jobs mean they have a higher chance of exposure to the virus. Emergency approval was given for those categories in September, but a Food and Drug Administration panel rejected a more widespread approval as questions lingered over whether healthy young people needed the additional dose...