Pfizer Vaccine Only 12% Effective in Kids 5 to 11, Study Says --According to The New York Times, federal health officials knew about the findings since early February. | 1 March 2022 | The effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine against Omicron "declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years," according to a study released February 28. The authors of the study still recommended the vaccine for that age group, stating it was protective against severe disease. They also proposed the recommended dose for 5- to 11-year-olds was too small, suggesting a higher dose might solve the problem. According to The New York Times, the study's lead author, Dr. Eli Rosenberg, briefed Dr. Rochelle Walensky and other officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the New York data in early February. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials learned of the data around the same time. Some scientists at those agencies then pushed for the data to be made public before an FDA meeting, scheduled for Feb. 15, to review Pfizer's application for Emergency Use Authorization of a three-dose regimen of its vaccine for infants and children 6 months to 5 years old. But the study's findings were only made public on Monday.